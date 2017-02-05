Missing 82-year-old VA woman has been found safe

Barbara A. Morrison, who was last seen in Staunton, was safely located in Fairfax County on Sunday afternoon, according to Virginia State Police.

Police said the 82-year-old was last seen on Saturday at 508 Elledin Avenue and was wearing a red shirt, dark pants, and a black jacket. Police say she also had a black purse with her.

Officers said she drove away in a 2009 silver Nissan Sentra sedan with Virginia license plate YDP-5608, and they did not know which direction she traveled in.

It was believed her disappearance posed a threat to her health and safety due to a cognitive impairment she suffers from, according to police.

She is from the Alexandria area.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12