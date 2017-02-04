VCU stuns St. Bonaventure after fans storm court early

Mo Alie-Cox scored 20 points, JeQuan Lewis sank a clutch free throw to force overtime and VCU slipped past St. Bonaventure in the extra period for an 83-77 win Saturday.

Leading most of the game, VCU (18-5, 8-2 Atlantic 10) fell behind with two seconds left in regulation when Matt Mobley sank a step-back 3-pointer to put St. Bonaventure on top 66-65. But the Bonnies (14-8, 6-4) were assessed a technical foul when their student section stormed the court with time still on the clock and Lewis hit the penalty shot to force overtime.

In the extra period, Jonathan Williams got a 3-point play to put VCU ahead for good, 71-68. The Bonnies twice cut the deficit back to a single point before the Rams got a 3-point play from Justin Tillman followed by 3-pointer from Lewis to go up 79-74 with 1:49 left and then protected it the rest of the way.

Tillman finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds, Lewis had 16 points and Doug Brooks 10.

Mobley finished with a career-high 34 points and set a St. Bonaventure record with nine 3-pointers. Jaylen Adams finished with 21 points for the Bonnies.