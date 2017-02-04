VCU stuns St. Bonaventure after fans storm court early

Brandon Crawford hit an opposite field double in his first plate appearance and will return to the Squirrels on Tuesday for a second rehab outing. Richmond topped Altoona, 3-1.More >>
Brandon Crawford is rehabbing from a strained groin and is tuning up for his Major League return in Richmond. Crawford was a member of the inaugural Flying Squirrels team in 2010.More >>
The Susan G. Komen Race for the cure is Saturday, May 13.More >>
Vince Coleman - 6th all-time on the stolen base list in MLB history - is serving as a roving instructor this week in Richmond.More >>
Bowie pitchers struck out 12 Flying Squirrels en route to an 8-4 win Sunday at the Diamond.More >>
