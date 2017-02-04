Martin's removes 2 soup products from shelves

TSoul competes in the Top 11 on 'The Voice'

Martin's has removed two Ukrop's Homestyle Foods products from their shelves.

Ukrop’s brand Chili Flavored Soup with Beans and Chicken and Ukrop’s brand Chili Flavored Soup with Beans and Beef were removed from Martin's shelves because of misbranding.

The company says the products may contain allergens, such as wheat, milk, and soy. The items are not listed on the label. However, these products are safe to consume for individuals who do not suffer from the allergies previously listed.

The products are sold at Martin's, and there have been no known reports of illnesses associated with these products.

Ukrop's Homestyle Foods LLC listed more details about the products affected by the voluntary recall:

The affected products are only those labeled with a sell-by date of 2/8/17; net weight 24 oz.

The product name, sell-by date, and net weight are found on the lid of the container.

Products that carry any other names, sell-by dates, or net weights are not impacted by this recall.

“The safety of our customers who consume our products is our priority; therefore, we are voluntarily taking this precautionary measure,” a spokesperson said in the press release.

The company says customers should return the products to the store for a refund.

Consumers with questions about the recall may contact Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods, LLC at 804-340-3000.

