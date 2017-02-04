Teen finds creative way to watch cousin, make sandwich

TSoul competes in the Top 11 on 'The Voice'

A 15-year-old babysitter from Florida needed to make a sandwich and also watch her little cousin, and her idea went viral.

Mother Claudia Sorhaindo posted the photos on Facebook of J'Ann Sorhaindo, 15, making a sandwich, while 2-month-old Ava Pemberton was tucked in the teenager's shorts.

Sorhaindo posted the photos with this caption:

So I had to run out the house for a quick min, so I asked my niece to babysit Baby Ava. A few min later I received a text saying that J'Ann wanted to make a sandwich but didn't want to let baby Ava out of her sight. Lord send help this was her solution...creativity at its finest.

The photos have a deeper meaning with Sorhaindo. Six years ago, her 3-month-old daughter, Jenelle, died after a medication mix-up at a hospital, according to TODAY.

"J'Ann knows how protective I am with Ava," Sorhaindo told TODAY. "Some might say I'm a little paranoid. I'm always checking to see if she's breathing, so J'Ann showed me she is making sure she is keeping her eyes on Ava."

A GoFundMe has been created to help raise money in creating the pants.

