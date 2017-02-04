DHS suspends actions implementing affected sections of President Trump's executive order

The Department of Homeland Security suspended actions implementing the affected sections of President Trump's executive order.

The department issued a statement on Saturday regarding the judge's ruling on Feb. 3.

In accordance with the judge's ruling, DHS has suspended any and all actions implementing the affected sections of the Executive Order entitled, "Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States."

This includes actions to suspend passenger system rules that flag travelers for operational action subject to the Executive Order.

DHS personnel will resume inspection of travelers in accordance with standard policy and procedure.

At the earliest possible time, the Department of Justice intends to file an emergency stay of this order and defend the President's Executive Order, which is lawful and appropriate. The Order is intended to protect the homeland and the American people, and the President has no higher duty and responsibility than to do so.