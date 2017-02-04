Corey Stewart to host campaign kick-off rally in Henrico

Republican gubernatorial candidate Corey Stewart will be hosting a campaign rally to kick-off his Richmond and Hampton Roads campaign Saturday.
According to his campaign camp, he will be giving a speech to supporters outlining his plan to "Take Back Virginia."
The event starts at 1 p.m. at Big Al's Sports Bar and Grill, located at 3641 Cox Road in Henrico.
RSVP if you are interested in attending.
His Hampton Roads event starts at 5 p.m. at La Bodega Hampton, located at 22 Wine Street in Hampton.
RSVP if you are interested in attending.
