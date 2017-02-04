Richmond's non-emergency public safety phone line now working again

The City of Richmond's non-emergency public safety phone line, 804-646-5100, is working again, according to the Department of Emergency Communications.

Department personnel worked throughout the night with Verizon to correct the problem, after the issue caused an outage Friday night.

“Public safety was our paramount concern,” said DEC Director Stephen Willoughby. “It’s important to note that the emergency line – 911 – kept working without interruption and we publicized several backup phone lines that were available for non-emergency calls. Our dispatchers adjusted to answering the replacement phone lines without a hitch.”

The Department of Emergency Communications is now working on a new issue. They are operating on generator power while Dominion repair crews replace a nearby power pole, which was hit by a vehicle.

Dominion crews should have the power restored by mid-day, according to the Department of Emergency Communications.

