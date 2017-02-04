VCU police investigate Rite Aid robbery

VCU police are investigating a robbery at the Rite Aid near VCU's Monroe Park campus.

Two men entered the pharmacy at 520 W. Broad St. just before 7 p.m. Friday, and officers say they demanded drugs, jumped over the counter, grabbed everything they could, and ran off.

One of the suspects was immediately caught, but the other suspect was last seen heading down West Marshall Street.

Officers are looking for a man with a beard, has reddish hair, and wearing a blue hoodie.

Anyone with any information regarding this robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

