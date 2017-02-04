VCU police warn students of sexual battery, burglary

VCU police sent out an alert to students Saturday morning after a burglary and sexual battery was reported just after 3:30 a.m.

It happened in the 1000 block of Park Avenue, near the Monroe Park Campus.

Officers say a male suspect broke into the home through an open door and tried to undress the victim.

When the victim and roommate woke up, the man ran out the back door and headed down an alley. It's not clear what exactly he stole.

However, police say he is 5-feet-9-inches tall and was last seen wearing a dark hoodie and dark pants.

