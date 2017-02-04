Massive fire breaks out at Sandston business - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

A massive fire broke out at a Sandston business in Henrico Friday night.

Fire crews received several calls around 10:20 p.m. for smoke coming from the Sandston Express convenience store, located in the 300 block of East Williamsburg Road at the intersection of East Nine Mile Road. 

Crews arrived on the scene within five minutes and discovered smoke coming from the one-story business.

Despite the heavy smoke, firefighters made their way inside to search for victims and find out where the fire started. Fire officials say the smoke then became dark and thick, and then the fire broke through the back of the business.

Firefighters were then forced to evacuate the building and use a ladder truck to quickly and safely knock out the flames.

Crews say the roof partially collapsing and due to the thick walls in the back of the building created challenges while trying to knock out the fire.

No one was injured, and the cause of fire is under investigation.

