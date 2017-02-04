Massive fire breaks out at Sandston business

One of the two people killed early Saturday in an officer-involved crash was an employee with Henrico Public Schools.More >>
Henrico police have charged a man for assaulting an officer after arresting him for driving under the influence.More >>
VDOT wants to improve the traffic flow at Parham Road and Patterson Avenue, and residents have a chance to find out the changes coming to the area.More >>
Two people are dead after an early morning officer-involved crash. Around 2:05 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Williamsburg Road and Aspen Shades Parkway. According to police, an officer struck two pedestrians with their police cruiser while traveling westbound down Williamsburg Road. They both died from their injuries.More >>
Henrico Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy with autism. His name is Malachi Corbin and he lives in the 700 block of Epson Downs Court, in the county's West End. Along with autism, Corbin has also been diagnosed with Tourette's, ADHD and anxiety issues. Police say he's very shy, and will answer to the name "M.L.". He's 4'11" tall and weighs 95 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green, grey and black long sleeve, camouflage styl...More >>
