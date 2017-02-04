Man shot in chest, back after intruders break into Hopewell apartment

A man is in the hospital after two intruders entered an apartment in Hopewell and opened fire early Saturday morning, according to Hopewell police.

The home invasion happened in the 2100 block of Richmond Street at 3:30 a.m.

Hopewell police say the victim, a 29-year-old man, was shot in the back and chest. He was flown to VCU Medical Center where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

The two suspects are described as two black men, who are between 5-feet-6-inches tall to 5-feet-8-inches tall. Both have slender builds and short hair. Officers say one of the men was wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans, while the other man was wearing a white t-shirt and black pants.

Anyone with any information on this crime should call the Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.

