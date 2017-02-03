Weber inks 10-day deal with Warriors

Former VCU guard Briante Weber has signed a 10-day contract with the Golden State Warriors, which will begin on Saturday.

Weber, arguably the greatest defensive player to ever wear a VCU uniform, will join the third NBA team of his young career. Last season he spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat, before returning to the Sioux Falls Skyforce of the NBA Developmental League for this season. Weber has ruled the D-League this year, averaging 16.5 points, 7.5 rebounds. 7.4 assists, and 3.3 steals per game.

The Miami Sun-Sentinel is reporting that Weber chose the Warriors after getting offers from Golden State and the Charlotte Hornets, along with a late bid from the Heat.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.