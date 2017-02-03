Weber inks 10-day deal with Warriors

Vince Coleman - 6th all-time on the stolen base list in MLB history - is serving as a roving instructor this week in Richmond.More >>
Vince Coleman - 6th all-time on the stolen base list in MLB history - is serving as a roving instructor this week in Richmond.More >>
Bowie pitchers struck out 12 Flying Squirrels en route to an 8-4 win Sunday at the Diamond.More >>
Bowie pitchers struck out 12 Flying Squirrels en route to an 8-4 win Sunday at the Diamond.More >>
Richmond lacrosse had it's season end at the hands of Air Force for the third time in the program's four years of existence.More >>
Richmond lacrosse had it's season end at the hands of Air Force for the third time in the program's four years of existence.More >>
The Squirrels lost to Bowie 5-0 Saturday night.More >>
The Squirrels lost to Bowie 5-0 Saturday night.More >>
Always dreaming captured the Run for Roses after going off as the co-favorite.More >>
Always dreaming captured the Run for Roses after going off as the co-favorite.More >>