Martin's stores clear out wine, Richmonders go nuts

With several area Martin's stores closing around the Richmond-area, wine is on sale and shoppers are stocking up.

Take a look at this shopping cart picture posted to Facebook by Heather Valentine-Bergman.

Valentine-Bergman said she picked up the bottles for half off and they were stacking another 20 percent on top of that. She wasn't the only one. Another person said she picked up 18 bottles for under $100 and a third said she got 26 bottles for $136.

Don't worry, she isn't drinking them all herself. She says she bought the wine for gifts, parties, and clients, as well.

Let us know if you're able to get any on sale on our Facebook page. Valentine-Bergman guessed most stores were cleaned out in a matter of hours.

