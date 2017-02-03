76-year-old Chesterfield substitute teacher charged with assaulting student

Daniel Foldenauer was dismissed from his job as a Chesterfield substitute teacher after he was accused of assaulting a female student. (Source: Family photo)

A Chesterfield substitute teacher is out of a job after he's accused of assaulting a female student.

Seventy-six-year-old Daniel Foldenauer was arrested Friday following an alleged incident at Manchester Middle School. The female student who is the alleged victim is 14-years-old. Experts say when it comes to getting a victim help, there's no time to wait.

Police say substitute teacher Daniel Foldenauer began touching a 14-year-old girl's hair and then brushed against her upper chest.

Robert Bolling runs a non-profit abuse support center called Child Savers.

"About 80 percent of the kids that we see have experienced some kind of traumatic event, including sexual abuse,” he said.

NBC 12 asked him to weigh in on the claims at Manchester Middle.

"If this accusation is true then you’ve got this young lady who has experienced this awful event can have long-term consequences. You can see poor academic performance, you can see some behaviors that you haven’t seen before that are adverse behaviors,” Bolling added.

It's why he recommends counseling right away.

"That means the other teachers in the school have to be supportive and not accuse her. The family has to understand the impact that this could have on her in the long term and try to provide some support services for her."

"Does that mean that this will always be in the back of my head? That this will always have a factor in my day to day living?” NBC 12 asked.

“If ignored, that could be the case. But it’s different for every individual,” Bolling answered.

Foldenauer also faced assault charges back in 2011 for an incident at Tomahawk Middle School. The charges were dismissed.

"What is beautiful about kids though is if they get the intervention, and we do it on a consistent basis, then they are very resilient," Bolling added.

Foldenauer addressed the latest charge via a statement sent from a relative:

As an educator for over fifty years, and a full-time teacher in Chesterfield County for over twenty years, I pride myself in dealing professionally with all students and colleagues. I dispute the misdemeanor allegation and look forward to having my day in court in order to resolve this matter.

The school system says he is no longer employed with the district.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12