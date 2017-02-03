Victim wins $1M verdict against Henrico nail salon

A Central Virginia woman has won a $1 million verdict against a Henrico nail salon for allegedly giving her a painful bacterial infection and scars on her legs.

Attorneys for Samantha Payne said Friday morning she won a verdict of $1,003,536 in compensatory damages against the nail salon, plus $50,000 in punitive damages for a pedicure.

The attorneys say Payne's pedicure took place in 2012 in what was then Red Nails of T & I at 1601 Willow Lawn Drive in Richmond. State records show the salon, now called just Red Nails, is under new ownership and in good standing with the Cosmetology Board with no disciplinary actions.

Attorneys with the firm Allen, Allen, Allen, and Allen say after getting a pedicure, Payne was diagnosed with a cutaneous mycobacterial infection, which caused painful boils to grow up her legs. The say she had to have surgeries to remove the boils and was left with scars.

After Payne filed a complaint, the Virginia Board for Barbers and Cosmetology investigated and revoked the salon's license, saying it "was negligent in failing to clean the pedicure chair basins pursuant to the manufacturer's guidelines."

Payne's attorneys tell us the original owner, Thu-Huong Thi Vo, did not appear in court Friday and sent no counsel to represent her.

NBC12 has made multiple attempts to contact her, but we have not heard back.

Thu-Huong Thi Vo's former attorney had originally filed an answer to the lawsuit, denying the allegations.

Payne's lawyers say they hope this verdict sends a message to all nail salons to make sure they're following proper procedures.

Consumers can check on the website DPOR.Virginia.gov to make sure a nail salon is licensed or has had any complaints or disciplinary action.

