Judge orders Trump administration to turn over names of Virginians impacted by travel ban

A judge granted a request by Virginia's Attorney General for the Trump administration to turn over the names of all Virginia residents denied entry or removed from the United States due to recent travel ban.

U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema ruled Virginia can join a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's travel ban, greatly expanding the scope of the lawsuit. It initially focused only on legal permanent residents, commonly called green-card holders, according to the Associated Press.

A government lawyer told the judge that more than 100,000 people have had visas revoked since the ban went into effect. After the hearing, the State Department said the figure is less than 60,000, and that the 100,000 figure includes diplomatic visas exempted from the travel ban, and expired visas.

Brinkema says she had never seen the public outpouring that she has seen in this case. She says: "This order touched something in the United States that I've never seen before. People are quite upset."

The Trump administration has to turn over the names of Virginians impacted by the ban by Thursday, according to court documents posted on Twitter by Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring.

