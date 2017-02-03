Henrico school transitioning to academy to help 'at risk' students

Two people are dead after an early morning officer-involved crash. Around 2:05 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Williamsburg Road and Aspen Shades Parkway. According to police, an officer struck two pedestrians with their police cruiser while traveling westbound down Williamsburg Road. They both died from their injuries.More >>
Two people are dead after an early morning officer-involved crash. Around 2:05 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Williamsburg Road and Aspen Shades Parkway. According to police, an officer struck two pedestrians with their police cruiser while traveling westbound down Williamsburg Road. They both died from their injuries.More >>
Henrico Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy with autism. His name is Malachi Corbin and he lives in the 700 block of Epson Downs Court, in the county's West End. Along with autism, Corbin has also been diagnosed with Tourette's, ADHD and anxiety issues. Police say he's very shy, and will answer to the name "M.L.". He's 4'11" tall and weighs 95 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green, grey and black long sleeve, camouflage styl...More >>
Henrico Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy with autism. His name is Malachi Corbin and he lives in the 700 block of Epson Downs Court, in the county's West End. Along with autism, Corbin has also been diagnosed with Tourette's, ADHD and anxiety issues. Police say he's very shy, and will answer to the name "M.L.". He's 4'11" tall and weighs 95 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green, grey and black long sleeve, camouflage styl...More >>
Forty-three people are facing a total of 743 indictments in Henrico resulting from a year-plus long investigation into illegal cigarette trafficking resulting in millions of dollars worth of cigarettes, according to Henrico police.More >>
Forty-three people are facing a total of 743 indictments in Henrico resulting from a year-plus long investigation into illegal cigarette trafficking resulting in millions of dollars worth of cigarettes, according to Henrico police.More >>
A Sandston family is demanding action after they lose a loved one to the heroin epidemic. JW Taylor died in February after overdosing on heroin laced with fentanyl.More >>
A Sandston family is demanding action after they lose a loved one to the heroin epidemic. JW Taylor died in February after overdosing on heroin laced with fentanyl.More >>
A Manakin Sabot man claimed his $1 million prize after matching the first five numbers in the May 2 Mega Millions drawing.More >>
A Manakin Sabot man claimed his $1 million prize after matching the first five numbers in the May 2 Mega Millions drawing.More >>