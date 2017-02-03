Driver ejected in fatal Amelia crash identified

One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Amelia, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. in the 11000 block of Chula Road, which is north of Route 360. The vehicle ran off the road, struck a culvert, overturned twice and ejected the driver.

The driver, Matthew McKoy, 31, died at the scene. No one else was involved in the crash.

Police say speed is considered a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12