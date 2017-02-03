RPS: Scammers claim to be Armstrong HS football players to collect donations

Richmond Public Schools says they are alerting the public to a possible scam near Armstrong High School.

The school has received several reports that a group of three to four males, claiming to be Armstrong football players, are going around through the West End trying to collect donations for the football team. However, the people who saw them say they were not wearing any Armstrong paraphernalia.

The school says two weeks ago, the same males were seen at Three Chopt and Patterson, claiming to be from VUU.

RPS says they have notified the RPS Office of Safety & Security and Richmond Police.

