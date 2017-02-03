NBC12 VIEWPOINT: Finally a Supreme Court nominee

By: Kym Grinnage email

Well, you waited 10 months, and earlier this week President Donald Trump stayed true to his campaign promise. He nominated a conservative judge to replace the departed Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia: Judge Neil Gorsuch.

Judge Gorsuch currently sits on the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals, and according to those who know and respect him, Gorsuch is considered to be in the intellectual mold of Justice Scalia.

So what’s next?

Well, one would hope that we would have civility in the Senate, but it appears that partisan politics and payback are in full effect. Now that the shoe is on the other foot and the nominee is coming from a Republican president, the Democrat leadership is promising that they will vigorously fight confirmation.

Under the traditional rules of the Senate, a super majority (60 votes) is needed to confirm a Supreme Court nominee. Some Democrats will have to cross party lines in order to get to that magic number. If it becomes clear that the Democrats will filibuster, then Senator Mitch McConnell and the Republicans can do something that has never been done previously to confirm a Supreme Court nominee - they can go to the nuclear option: change the Senate rules and confirm with a simple majority of 51 votes.

So what’s the solution? Please remember to make your voices heard regardless of where you stand and watch democracy at work.

