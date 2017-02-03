Sharp metal pieces in smokeless tobacco products spark recall

Several cans of Skoal are part of the recall. (Source: skoal.com)

U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company (USSTC), which is part of Altria, is recalling dozens of its smokeless tobacco products after several complaints of sharp metal objects in select cans.

The cans included from the voluntary recall are from the Cope, Copenhagen, Husky and Skoal brands.

USSTC says the complaints have come from consumers in Indiana, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee, Wisconsin and Ohio.

Consumers with the impacted products should call USSTC at 866-201-9136.

See below for the full list of products in the recall:

