RACC: Puppy needs surgery after failed 'at home' tail docking

Richmond Animal Care and Control is looking for the person responsible for a failed "at home" tail docking of a puppy.

"Sometimes we come across animal cases in the field that make us slap our forehead and say, 'honestly, who could do this???'" They posted to their Facebook page.

WARNING: Uncensored photo in their Facebook post

RACC says they recovered the 10-week-old puppy from N. 31st Street. They are looking for anyone with information to help find who did this. Contact the RACC at 646-5573.

They say the puppy was sent to the Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Center in Richmond for surgery. If you would like to help, they are taking donations here: http://www.richmondgov.com/AnimalControl/Donate.aspx

