Car slams into home near Chesterfield school

Chesterfield police say that drugs and alcohol likely played a role in a crash late Thursday near Jacobs Road Elementary School.

Police say the driver of a car ran off the road on Jacobs Bend Drive, hit a parked trailer and car, ran over a mailbox and then slammed into a house.

First responders say the driver was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

No other injuries were reported.

There's no word yet on how much damage the crash caused.

