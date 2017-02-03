Car slams into home near Chesterfield school - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Car slams into home near Chesterfield school

By David Hylton, Digital Content Manager
This car slammed into a Chesterfield home late Thursday. (Source: NBC12) This car slammed into a Chesterfield home late Thursday. (Source: NBC12)
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

Chesterfield police say that drugs and alcohol likely played a role in a crash late Thursday near Jacobs Road Elementary School.

Police say the driver of a car ran off the road on Jacobs Bend Drive, hit a parked trailer and car, ran over a mailbox and then slammed into a house. 

First responders say the driver was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. 

No other injuries were reported.

There's no word yet on how much damage the crash caused.

