NOW ON NBC12: Soldier opens fire on attacker in Paris

Now on NBC12, Sarah Bloom is in the First Alert Center following a developing story out of Paris where a soldier opened fire on an attacker near a popular tourist destination.

WATCH LIVE now on NBC12 or at nbc12.com/live

We're also following a crash on I-295 in Prince George that sent two people to the hospital, and a crash in Chesterfield where a driver slammed into a home.

And Andrew Freiden has what areas could see wintry weather this morning and how cold it will get this weekend.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12