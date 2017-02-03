NOW ON NBC12: Soldier opens fire on attacker in Paris - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

NOW ON NBC12: Soldier opens fire on attacker in Paris

(WWBT) -

Now on NBC12, Sarah Bloom is in the First Alert Center following a developing story out of Paris where a soldier opened fire on an attacker near a popular tourist destination. 

We're also following a crash on I-295 in Prince George that sent two people to the hospital, and a crash in Chesterfield where a driver slammed into a home. 

And Andrew Freiden has what areas could see wintry weather this morning and how cold it will get this weekend. 

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

  • Latest news from NBC12.comNEWSMore>>

  • Update: New CEO says 70+ Gander Mountain stores will remain open

    Update: New CEO says 70+ Gander Mountain stores will remain open

    Sunday, May 7 2017 1:28 PM EDT2017-05-07 17:28:29 GMT
    Source: GanderMountain.comSource: GanderMountain.com

    Although the fate of many individual stores remains up in the air at this point, Lemonis says he is hopeful that at least 70-75 Gander Mountain locations will remain in business. Finding a path to profitability and correcting the company's past mistakes is key to its future. 

    More >>

    Although the fate of many individual stores remains up in the air at this point, Lemonis says he is hopeful that at least 70-75 Gander Mountain locations will remain in business. Finding a path to profitability and correcting the company's past mistakes is key to its future. 

    More >>

  • Volunteer at Chesterfield rescue squad charged with rape

    Volunteer at Chesterfield rescue squad charged with rape

    Sunday, May 7 2017 12:29 PM EDT2017-05-07 16:29:34 GMT
    Chesterfield Police say they have arrested a suspect in a rape that happened at the Ettrick–Matoaca Volunteer Rescue Squad on Saturday. Police say they received a report, around 9:30 p.m., that a female victim had been raped by a known male suspect. We're told the victim and suspect know each other, and both are volunteers at the rescue squad. Officers say the suspect, 37-year-old Timothy Wayne Wilson Sr., was arrested at the rescue squad facility on River Road, and...More >>
    Chesterfield Police say they have arrested a suspect in a rape that happened at the Ettrick–Matoaca Volunteer Rescue Squad on Saturday. Police say they received a report, around 9:30 p.m., that a female victim had been raped by a known male suspect. We're told the victim and suspect know each other, and both are volunteers at the rescue squad. Officers say the suspect, 37-year-old Timothy Wayne Wilson Sr., was arrested at the rescue squad facility on River Road, and...More >>

  • Richmond restaurant back open after kitchen fire

    Richmond restaurant back open after kitchen fire

    Sunday, May 7 2017 11:08 AM EDT2017-05-07 15:08:09 GMT

    Richmond Fire crews are investigating, after a grease fire broke out in the kitchen of Wong Gonzalez, around 3:30 Saturday afternoon. Officials say no one was hurt. We're told the restaurant, located at 412 East Grace Street, will be closed temporarily because of the fire. A worker with the restaurant told us it could be closed for days. Stay with us for updates. Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved Report an Error or Submit a Tip t...

    More >>

    Richmond Fire crews are investigating, after a grease fire broke out in the kitchen of Wong Gonzalez, around 3:30 Saturday afternoon. Officials say no one was hurt. We're told the restaurant, located at 412 East Grace Street, will be closed temporarily because of the fire. A worker with the restaurant told us it could be closed for days. Stay with us for updates. Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved Report an Error or Submit a Tip t...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly