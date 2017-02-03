2 people injured in wrong-way crash on I-295 in Prince George - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

2 people injured in wrong-way crash on I-295 in Prince George

By David Hylton, Digital Content Manager
PRINCE GEORGE, VA (WWBT) -

Two people were injured early Friday after the driver of a car going the wrong way on northbound Interstate 295 in Prince George slammed head-on into a tractor trailer truck. 

Crews say the driver of the car that slammed into the truck was flown by helicopter to an area hospital; the tractor trailer driver was sent to the hospital by ambulance. 

The Virginia Department of Transportation says the interstate was closed for about an hour, but reopened just after 4:30 a.m. 

