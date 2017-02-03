2 people injured in wrong-way crash on I-295 in Prince George

Two people were injured in an early morning crash on I-295 on Friday. (Source: NBC12)

Two people were injured early Friday after the driver of a car going the wrong way on northbound Interstate 295 in Prince George slammed head-on into a tractor trailer truck.

Crews say the driver of the car that slammed into the truck was flown by helicopter to an area hospital; the tractor trailer driver was sent to the hospital by ambulance.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says the interstate was closed for about an hour, but reopened just after 4:30 a.m.

