Flu strikes Central VA, thousands rush to pharmacies for prescriptions

More Virginians are being diagnosed with the flu. Reports have shown it's now spreading, as local pharmacies continue to administer the flu shot.

Experts say influenza has arrived in Central Virginia. A CDC map shows Virginia with moderate flu activity as of Jan. 21.

The symptoms of the flu - sore throat, coughing, fever, body aches, chills - may leave you feeling like "you've been hit by a truck for a week," says Wendy Bare, leaving plenty of pharmacies filling prescriptions for Tamiflu.

Bare has seen plenty of customers sick with the flu at Buford Road Pharmacy, but has also helped protect Virginians from the illness for 20 years.

"Several thousand, several thousand this year already," said Bare - the number of vaccines administered at the pharmacy this flu season, which typically lasts from October to May.

"The last couple years, we've seen isolated cases coming into the pharmacies of people coming in June, July, with cases of the flu," said Bare.

Those cases may be rare, but it's still important to protect yourself during flu months.

"When you cough, it spreads a long distance. It's not like it stays where you're seeing it," said Bare.

Eyes, nose and mouth are the places you can contract the flu the fastest. It may seem like common sense, but washing your hands is an effective way to help fight off the germs that could get you sick.

"Anybody that has not had the flu shot should definitely be having it, it's not too late to get it," said Bare.

If you already have the flu, medical experts recommend giving yourself plenty of time to recover. Also, drink fluids and try to get up and walk around some - to help stop pneumonia from setting in.

