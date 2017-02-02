2 victims show up at hospital after shooting in Richmond

Two people are in the hospital after reports of a shooting in southside Richmond on Thursday.

Police say they responded to the 2600 block of Granite Hill Circle after calls came in for a shooting around 9:15 p.m.

After the reported shooting, two people showed up at VCU Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating, but they do not have a motive or any suspects in the shooting at this time.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12