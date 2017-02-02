Two weeks later, no murder charge against Petersburg abduction suspect

Thursday marked two weeks since a Petersburg man was accused of going on a violent crime spree that ended with the death of a preacher's wife.

Abduction suspect Kristopher Jones's girlfriend was also found dead in the apartment they shared. It happened on the same day Jones is accused of abducting and robbing the preacher himself.

The Petersburg Police Department says there are no updates, but detectives are still building the case.

Authorities had to decide which jurisdiction would handle the case. Minnie Woodard’s body was found in Chesterfield, but the alleged incidents all began in Petersburg. NBC 12 has learned all of the charges will likely proceed from Petersburg.

Just this week, Jones remained under psychiatric watch. He's accused of robbery, abduction and carjacking, but two weeks after Minnie Woodard and Janice Lugo were also found dead during that alleged crime spree, no one has been charged in either of their deaths.

"He's safe in custody,” NBC 12 legal analyst Steve Benjamin said.

Benjamin is not connected to the case, but is speaking generally in similar cases he’s observed over the years.

"It could be that he is in such psychiatric distress that they can’t bring him to court for fear of him acting up, having a demonstration, being violent. We just don't know. ... The prosecution would not want him to appear crazy. The defense would not want him to appear dangerous."

Although the Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Woodard's death was a homicide, the office is still determining how Jones's girlfriend died. Benjamin says authorities could be awaiting the results from both cases.

"If you commit pre-meditated murder of more than one person in a three-year period, that's a form of capital murder," Benjamin said.

Sources tell NBC 12, Woodard's home revealed evidence of a violent struggle. Lugo's family says her body appeared to be battered and bruised.

NBC 12 requested an interview with Jones to get his side of the story. He declined.

"If there's any question about his mental state at the time of the offense, the closer to the offense that you observe him and evaluate him, the more accurate the evaluation can be. ... If he's suffering from a mental disease that renders him incompetent to stand trial, and we don't know that, then now would be the time to evaluate and begin whatever course of medication or treatment is necessary to restore him to competency," Benjamin suggested.

Another factor to consider is authorities may be also waiting on the grand jury to review the case before bringing charges. The grand jury meets in two weeks.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12