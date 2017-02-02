Henrico County Board of Supervisors chairman dies

The chairman of the Henrico County Board of Supervisors died Thursday at age 82.

Richard "Dick" Glover was first elected supervisor in 1987 and had just begun his 29th year of service as Brookland's supervisor.

"Mr. Glover had a passion for our county, the Brookland District, all things planning and zoning, and youth athletics," said County Manager John A. Vithoulkas. "He was driven by his faith and his commitment to his family. He demanded much from us, and we are all better public servants because of him."

Considered one of the most knowledgeable leaders around, Glover served in the Navy when he reached the age of 18 before moving to Richmond with the intent of studying pharmacy at the Medical College of Virginia. He instead enrolled in a business program at Richmond Professional Institute, which is now Virginia Commonwealth University.

Glover also held positions on many national, statewide and regional governmental organizations, including the National Association of Counties’ Community, Economic and Workforce Development Steering Committee, the Virginia Association of Counties’ Economic Development and Planning Steering Committee and the Richmond Regional Planning District Commission.

Glover’s death comes about two weeks after the death of longtime Supervisor David A. Kaechele, who served the Three Chopt District from 1980 through 2015.

"This has obviously been a difficult time for all of us," said Vithoulkas, "but in the days and weeks ahead, please think of our recent losses and take the opportunity to do something good within our community. Do this from your heart -- do it for Dick and Dave."

