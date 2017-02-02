Henrico County Board of Supervisors chairman dies - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Henrico County Board of Supervisors chairman dies

Richard "Dick" Glover (Source: Henrico County Board of Supervisors) Richard "Dick" Glover (Source: Henrico County Board of Supervisors)
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

The chairman of the Henrico County Board of Supervisors died Thursday at age 82.

Richard "Dick" Glover was first elected supervisor in 1987 and had just begun his 29th year of service as Brookland's supervisor.

"Mr. Glover had a passion for our county, the Brookland District, all things planning and zoning, and youth athletics," said County Manager John A. Vithoulkas. "He was driven by his faith and his commitment to his family. He demanded much from us, and we are all better public servants because of him."

Considered one of the most knowledgeable leaders around, Glover served in the Navy when he reached the age of 18 before moving to Richmond with the intent of studying pharmacy at the Medical College of Virginia. He instead enrolled in a business program at Richmond Professional Institute, which is now Virginia Commonwealth University.

Glover also held positions on many national, statewide and regional governmental organizations, including the National Association of Counties’ Community, Economic and Workforce Development Steering Committee, the Virginia Association of Counties’ Economic Development and Planning Steering Committee and the Richmond Regional Planning District Commission.

Glover’s death comes about two weeks after the death of longtime Supervisor David A. Kaechele, who served the Three Chopt District from 1980 through 2015.

"This has obviously been a difficult time for all of us," said Vithoulkas, "but in the days and weeks ahead, please think of our recent losses and take the opportunity to do something good within our community. Do this from your heart -- do it for Dick and Dave."

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

  • Henrico NewsMore>>

  • 2 pedestrians killed in officer-involved crash in Henrico

    2 pedestrians killed in officer-involved crash in Henrico

    Saturday, May 6 2017 7:34 PM EDT2017-05-06 23:34:07 GMT
    (Source: NBC12)(Source: NBC12)

    Two people are dead after an early morning officer-involved crash. Around 2:05 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Williamsburg Road and Aspen Shades Parkway. According to police, an officer struck two pedestrians with their police cruiser while traveling westbound down Williamsburg Road. They both died from their injuries.

    More >>

    Two people are dead after an early morning officer-involved crash. Around 2:05 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Williamsburg Road and Aspen Shades Parkway. According to police, an officer struck two pedestrians with their police cruiser while traveling westbound down Williamsburg Road. They both died from their injuries.

    More >>

  • Update: Missing Henrico boy with autism found safe

    Update: Missing Henrico boy with autism found safe

    Saturday, May 6 2017 4:47 PM EDT2017-05-06 20:47:53 GMT

    Henrico Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy with autism. His name is Malachi Corbin and he lives in the 700 block of Epson Downs Court, in the county's West End.   Along with autism, Corbin has also been diagnosed with Tourette's, ADHD and anxiety issues. Police say he's very shy, and will answer to the name "M.L.". He's 4'11" tall and weighs 95 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green, grey and black long sleeve, camouflage styl...

    More >>

    Henrico Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy with autism. His name is Malachi Corbin and he lives in the 700 block of Epson Downs Court, in the county's West End.   Along with autism, Corbin has also been diagnosed with Tourette's, ADHD and anxiety issues. Police say he's very shy, and will answer to the name "M.L.". He's 4'11" tall and weighs 95 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green, grey and black long sleeve, camouflage styl...

    More >>

  • 43 people charged in $30 million cigarette trafficking operation

    43 people charged in $30 million cigarette trafficking operation

    Friday, May 5 2017 5:44 PM EDT2017-05-05 21:44:56 GMT
    Source: Henrico PoliceSource: Henrico Police

    Forty-three people are facing a total of 743 indictments in Henrico resulting from a year-plus long investigation into illegal cigarette trafficking resulting in millions of dollars worth of cigarettes, according to Henrico police.

    More >>

    Forty-three people are facing a total of 743 indictments in Henrico resulting from a year-plus long investigation into illegal cigarette trafficking resulting in millions of dollars worth of cigarettes, according to Henrico police.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly