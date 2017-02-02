Gun violence up in Richmond as year begins

Richmond experienced two violent home invasions this week, resulting in two young men shot. One victim is a 17-year-old Huguenot High School student, still in the hospital.

NBC12 is taking a closer look at the gun violence numbers so far in 2017. 23 people have been shot by gunfire as of Feb 2.

Compared to this time last year, 13 people had been shot. That’s a 76 percent increase.

There were eight homicides in Richmond in January. Only one other month in the last three years has seen that many.

The victims of the home invasion shootings, a 17-year-old and a 21-year-old, were in their own homes. The cases are not connected, according to police. However, the incidents add to the tally of gun violence.

"We have folks in the city who want to get something done, and they want to get it done now," said Charles Willis, executive director of United Communities Against Crime (UCAC).

Willis has coordinated with Richmond police, the local NAACP, and the Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney's office, on quelling the violence plaguing city neighborhoods. He says new approaches for peace are in the works.

"We need to teach violence prevention in our neighborhoods. We need to make sure funding is in our school system so we can bring back violence prevention specialists in our schools," outlined Willis.

He's also advocating for more funding for police and victim outreach, like the help provided by UCAC.

"We have several prayer vigils this week alone. We don't have a generator to run the P.A. system," said Willis. "We had a young lady who lost her life this weekend. The family asked for some resources to buy a dress. We couldn't even offer to write a check for a dress."

Richmond police continue to urge the community to come forward with information on cases, and to help get illegal guns off the streets with a reward of up to $250 in the Gun 250 program. You can call Crime Stoppers to give anonymous tips at 804-780-1000.

