Woman thankful after Chesterfield Police help fix car's headlight

One person who was pulled over by Chesterfield Police wanted to share her thanks after two officers went above and beyond to help her out.

Chesterfield Police say they received a message from a family member thanking them.

The two officers involved, Officer T. Gentry and Officer N. Thomas, had pulled over the woman because her headlight was out. When she said she did not have the means to fix it, the officers told her to follow them. They went to the store, where the officers bought a new light and fixed it for her.

"So thankful for our men in uniform!" the family member told police in the message.

