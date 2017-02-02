NBC12 viewers help homeless woman who saved heart attack victim

It was a story that touched the hearts of so many of our viewers. Now Maria Proffitt is feeling that love for her quick thinking that saved Phyllis Hicks' life.

With donations from the community, the Hicks' family are moving Maria from the pick-up truck she was living in into an apartment.

Her new landlord shows Proffitt around her new apartment. Fighting back tears of joy, Proffitt imagines making a pot of coffee in her new kitchen and storing her photo albums away in a closet. All of this made possible by viewers who saw the story of her saving a woman’s life on NBC12.

Last week, Hicks thought she was having an asthma attack. She ran out of work to get her medicine but started to lose consciousness, as she fell to the ground she yelled out for help. Proffitt was living in her pick-up truck near Hicks’ work and heard the call. She rushed over to help and made the 911 call that ultimately saved Hicks’ life.

We shared that story earlier this week, and our viewers responded by gathering donations to get Proffitt an apartment. Their goal is to fund the first three month’s rent and security deposit while Proffitt picks up more hours at work to take it over from there.

"This is so, so nice. I'm so grateful," said Proffitt. "I'm thankful for all my friends and people I haven't even met yet are helping and I would like to meet each and every one of them. I don't know, I'm getting to the point where I'm speechless now."

A hero without words, who speaks with her actions.

"I don't know what to say - but I think I need a hug," Proffitt said as she walked over to embrace the woman she saved.

