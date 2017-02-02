Chesterfield residents see home values, taxes go up

Home values continue to rise in Chesterfield. It's a sign of the housing market strengthening, but many people worry about paying more in taxes.

"We were looking for good schools," said Christian Riveros.

Retired from the military, Riveros moved to Chesterfield while his wife is getting her doctorate from VCU.

"I came here just for four years, that's the idea," said Riveros.

He's seen his home's value go up thousands of dollars.

"Seeing your house go up is good," said Riveros.

As he wants to sell in the next few years, the property assessment is music to his ears.

Not everyone agrees - voicing frustration over the higher values because it could mean higher taxes. We brought those concerns right to the deputy county administrator.

"Overall, countywide, assessments went up on existing properties, three percent," said Lou Lassiter, Deputy County Administrator.

That's on average. One assessment for example, shows a 14.7 percent change - a difference of $24,000 in assessed value. That's an extra $230 in taxes, but that number isn't created by the assessors.

"It's based on actual sales data, closing data, that's recorded at the courthouse. So its actual reflection of home data," said Lassiter.

Sales data in Chesterfield shows the housing market is improving, meaning you should expect an even higher assessment next year as the county recovers from the recession, which is good news.

"Following half a decade of declines, the overall value of existing residential property in the county rose for the fourth consecutive year in 2016. Such momentum in recent years means the average single-family home in the county has recouped most of the equity lost during the downturn and is currently assessed at approximately 97 percent of its 2008 level," stated the county.

“We’ve got steady, measured growth in our Real Estate market, we’re pleased to see it is in every region across the county,” said Lassiter.

Lassiter explains each home is based off the neighborhood surrounding it. A team of approximately 30 people have to assess 120,000 residential parcels.

If these numbers aren't adding up to you, and you think the county made a mistake, you have until mid-March to contact the real estate assessor.

Right now, Chesterfield's tax rate is 96 cents for every $100 of assessed value. It's too early to say whether the rise in property values will mean a change in that rate. A public hearing is set for the end of March.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12