VA pawn broker owes nearly $57K to over 1,000 customers - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

VA pawn broker owes nearly $57K to over 1,000 customers

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
Connect
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

A pawn broker in Virginia will pay refunds to nearly 1,000 customers after settling with the Attorney General and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Attorney General Mark Herring says Woodbridge Coins and Jewelry Exchange, Inc. will pay out $56,763.60 after the company allegedly violated the Virginia statutes applicable to pawnbrokers, the Virginia Consumer Protection Act, and the federal Truth-in-Lending Act.

"In recent years we have seen a rash of pawn brokers around Virginia skirting laws and overcharging consumers," said Attorney General Herring. "If you're considering using a pawn shop or other small dollar loan, you should always closely review the terms and know your rights before signing anything that might result in even more money coming out of your pocket."

Attorney General Herring says the pawn broker charged interest and fees beyond those permitted by the Virginia pawnbroker statutes.

If you have received loans from Woodbridge Pawn during the relevant period and have questions about the settlement, contact the company directly at (703) 491-3333.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

  • Latest news from NBC12.comNEWSMore>>

  • Richmond crews battle house fire on city's northside

    Richmond crews battle house fire on city's northside

    Saturday, May 6 2017 8:52 PM EDT2017-05-07 00:52:15 GMT

    Richmond fire crews are on the scene of a house fire that started around 7:30 p.m. Saturday night. They arrived to the scene shortly before 7:40 p.m. to find smoke coming from the front of the home.

    More >>

    Richmond fire crews are on the scene of a house fire that started around 7:30 p.m. Saturday night. They arrived to the scene shortly before 7:40 p.m. to find smoke coming from the front of the home.

    More >>

  • FORECAST: Cool to Finish the Weekend With A Few More Showers Possible

    FORECAST: Cool to Finish the Weekend With A Few More Showers Possible

    Saturday, May 6 2017 8:30 PM EDT2017-05-07 00:30:08 GMT

    Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.

    More >>

    Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.

    More >>

  • RVA Parenting: 5K to help raise funds to fight against drugs

    RVA Parenting: 5K to help raise funds to fight against drugs

    Friday, May 5 2017 5:12 PM EDT2017-05-05 21:12:06 GMT

    The first Blaize'n Trails 5k raises money to help families of kids fighting with drug addiction and raise awareness to help families keep kids on a positive track for a bright and successful future.

    More >>

    The first Blaize'n Trails 5k raises money to help families of kids fighting with drug addiction and raise awareness to help families keep kids on a positive track for a bright and successful future.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly