VA pawn broker owes nearly $57K to over 1,000 customers

A pawn broker in Virginia will pay refunds to nearly 1,000 customers after settling with the Attorney General and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Attorney General Mark Herring says Woodbridge Coins and Jewelry Exchange, Inc. will pay out $56,763.60 after the company allegedly violated the Virginia statutes applicable to pawnbrokers, the Virginia Consumer Protection Act, and the federal Truth-in-Lending Act.

"In recent years we have seen a rash of pawn brokers around Virginia skirting laws and overcharging consumers," said Attorney General Herring. "If you're considering using a pawn shop or other small dollar loan, you should always closely review the terms and know your rights before signing anything that might result in even more money coming out of your pocket."

Attorney General Herring says the pawn broker charged interest and fees beyond those permitted by the Virginia pawnbroker statutes.

If you have received loans from Woodbridge Pawn during the relevant period and have questions about the settlement, contact the company directly at (703) 491-3333.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12