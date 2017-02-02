VA pawn broker owes nearly $57K to over 1,000 customers

Richmond fire crews are on the scene of a house fire that started around 7:30 p.m. Saturday night. They arrived to the scene shortly before 7:40 p.m. to find smoke coming from the front of the home.More >>
Richmond fire crews are on the scene of a house fire that started around 7:30 p.m. Saturday night. They arrived to the scene shortly before 7:40 p.m. to find smoke coming from the front of the home.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
The first Blaize'n Trails 5k raises money to help families of kids fighting with drug addiction and raise awareness to help families keep kids on a positive track for a bright and successful future.More >>
The first Blaize'n Trails 5k raises money to help families of kids fighting with drug addiction and raise awareness to help families keep kids on a positive track for a bright and successful future.More >>
Two people are dead after an early morning officer-involved crash. Around 2:05 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Williamsburg Road and Aspen Shades Parkway. According to police, an officer struck two pedestrians with their police cruiser while traveling westbound down Williamsburg Road. They both died from their injuries.More >>
Two people are dead after an early morning officer-involved crash. Around 2:05 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Williamsburg Road and Aspen Shades Parkway. According to police, an officer struck two pedestrians with their police cruiser while traveling westbound down Williamsburg Road. They both died from their injuries.More >>
After 57 years in operation, Gander Mountain is going out of business and closing all of its locations nationwide.More >>
After 57 years in operation, Gander Mountain is going out of business and closing all of its locations nationwide.More >>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.More >>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.More >>
Medical examiners identified a man who died after being punched outside of a Fremont Street bar over the weekend.More >>
Medical examiners identified a man who died after being punched outside of a Fremont Street bar over the weekend.More >>
A dangerous bacterial disease has pet owners everywhere worried about the safety of their animals. Potentially deadly to both humans and canines, Leptospirosis is found across the country.More >>
A dangerous bacterial disease has pet owners everywhere worried about the safety of their animals. Potentially deadly to both humans and canines, Leptospirosis is found across the country.More >>