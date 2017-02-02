Lowe's hiring over 1,800 employees in VA

Lowe's has announced that they plan to hire 1,814 seasonal employees in Virginia. 285 positions would be in Richmond.

Positions include cashiers, lawn and garden associates, stockers and assemblers of outdoor products, as well as loaders to assist online customers who pick up the product at the store.

For more information, visit https://jobs.lowes.com/.

