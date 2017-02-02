Armed man robs Family Dollar in southside Richmond

Police are looking for the man who robbed a Family Dollar in southside Richmond on Thursday.

It happened around 10:51 a.m. in the 1200 block of Westover Hills Blvd. Police say the suspect entered the store with a gun and demanded money.

No one was injured in the robbery.

The suspect has a full goatee and was wearing "a black cap with a brim, dark metallic sunglasses, a black coat, and a printed gray T-shirt."

Call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 if you have any information that can help.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12