Woman claims Henrico police got it wrong, she doesn't 'gang bang - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Woman claims Henrico police got it wrong, she doesn't 'gang bang'

Nyasia Thillet (Source: NBC12) Nyasia Thillet (Source: NBC12)
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

A Henrico woman facing gang-related charges says she is not involved in any type of gang.

Nyasia Thillet has been indicted along with her brother Dennis Thillet and a third man named Christopher Briggs. The charges include gang participation, recruiting for a gang and hazing.

Henrico Police say they've been investigating since June 2016. Nyasia Thillet says police have it all wrong.

"Do you belong to a gang?" asked Ashley Monfort.

"No, I do not belong to a gang. No, I do not gang bang," said Nyasia Thillet.

Nyasia's younger brother, Dennis Thillet, was also indicted with the same charges. They're now both in jail.

"It's emotional," she said. "But at the same time, we're just staying strong, because we know we're not going to be here long because we don't deserve this."

According to indictments, the alleged gang recruitment, initiation and hazing happened between January and March of 2016. Police say it involves one juvenile victim.

Nyasia says she was in jail during that time.

"I was incarcerated during February. They didn't let me out until March 6," she said.

NBC12 could confirm through Henrico Jail staff that Nyasia was in jail for a misdemeanor charge from December of 2015 to Jan. 23, 2016. Staff said they couldn't find any other record of her, but online court records show she was again sentenced to one month in jail in February 2016.

"Someone has it out for us," she said. "And when you grow up here, and since you're from here, it must mean you ain't no good."

She says the worst part is seeing her brother go through this too.

"My brother is the sweetest soul," she said. "The most hardworking person that you could ever meet for his age. He holds down the whole family by himself."

Nyasia says she does not know the other suspect, Christopher Biggs, very well. She said they only grew up in the same neighborhood.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

  • Henrico NewsMore>>

  • 2 pedestrians killed in officer-involved crash in Henrico

    2 pedestrians killed in officer-involved crash in Henrico

    Saturday, May 6 2017 7:34 PM EDT2017-05-06 23:34:07 GMT
    (Source: NBC12)(Source: NBC12)

    Two people are dead after an early morning officer-involved crash. Around 2:05 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Williamsburg Road and Aspen Shades Parkway. According to police, an officer struck two pedestrians with their police cruiser while traveling westbound down Williamsburg Road. They both died from their injuries.

    More >>

    Two people are dead after an early morning officer-involved crash. Around 2:05 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Williamsburg Road and Aspen Shades Parkway. According to police, an officer struck two pedestrians with their police cruiser while traveling westbound down Williamsburg Road. They both died from their injuries.

    More >>

  • Update: Missing Henrico boy with autism found safe

    Update: Missing Henrico boy with autism found safe

    Saturday, May 6 2017 4:47 PM EDT2017-05-06 20:47:53 GMT

    Henrico Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy with autism. His name is Malachi Corbin and he lives in the 700 block of Epson Downs Court, in the county's West End.   Along with autism, Corbin has also been diagnosed with Tourette's, ADHD and anxiety issues. Police say he's very shy, and will answer to the name "M.L.". He's 4'11" tall and weighs 95 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green, grey and black long sleeve, camouflage styl...

    More >>

    Henrico Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy with autism. His name is Malachi Corbin and he lives in the 700 block of Epson Downs Court, in the county's West End.   Along with autism, Corbin has also been diagnosed with Tourette's, ADHD and anxiety issues. Police say he's very shy, and will answer to the name "M.L.". He's 4'11" tall and weighs 95 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green, grey and black long sleeve, camouflage styl...

    More >>

  • 43 people charged in $30 million cigarette trafficking operation

    43 people charged in $30 million cigarette trafficking operation

    Friday, May 5 2017 5:44 PM EDT2017-05-05 21:44:56 GMT
    Source: Henrico PoliceSource: Henrico Police

    Forty-three people are facing a total of 743 indictments in Henrico resulting from a year-plus long investigation into illegal cigarette trafficking resulting in millions of dollars worth of cigarettes, according to Henrico police.

    More >>

    Forty-three people are facing a total of 743 indictments in Henrico resulting from a year-plus long investigation into illegal cigarette trafficking resulting in millions of dollars worth of cigarettes, according to Henrico police.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly