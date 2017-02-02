Woman claims Henrico police got it wrong, she doesn't 'gang bang'

A Henrico woman facing gang-related charges says she is not involved in any type of gang.

Nyasia Thillet has been indicted along with her brother Dennis Thillet and a third man named Christopher Briggs. The charges include gang participation, recruiting for a gang and hazing.

Henrico Police say they've been investigating since June 2016. Nyasia Thillet says police have it all wrong.

"Do you belong to a gang?" asked Ashley Monfort.

"No, I do not belong to a gang. No, I do not gang bang," said Nyasia Thillet.

Nyasia's younger brother, Dennis Thillet, was also indicted with the same charges. They're now both in jail.

"It's emotional," she said. "But at the same time, we're just staying strong, because we know we're not going to be here long because we don't deserve this."

According to indictments, the alleged gang recruitment, initiation and hazing happened between January and March of 2016. Police say it involves one juvenile victim.

Nyasia says she was in jail during that time.

"I was incarcerated during February. They didn't let me out until March 6," she said.

NBC12 could confirm through Henrico Jail staff that Nyasia was in jail for a misdemeanor charge from December of 2015 to Jan. 23, 2016. Staff said they couldn't find any other record of her, but online court records show she was again sentenced to one month in jail in February 2016.

"Someone has it out for us," she said. "And when you grow up here, and since you're from here, it must mean you ain't no good."

She says the worst part is seeing her brother go through this too.

"My brother is the sweetest soul," she said. "The most hardworking person that you could ever meet for his age. He holds down the whole family by himself."

Nyasia says she does not know the other suspect, Christopher Biggs, very well. She said they only grew up in the same neighborhood.

