Chesterfield man wanted in Orcutt Lane home invasion

The Richmond Police Department is searching for a man wanted for a home invasion in November.

Police say 47-year-old Andrew "Drew" Ferguson, of Chesterfield, is a suspect in a robbery and home invasion that happened on Nov. 7 in the 5100 block of Orcutt Lane.

Ferguson is black, 5'6" tall and weighs about 185.

Police say he frequents the Jennie Scher neighborhood in the Government Road area of Richmond.

If you have any information about Ferguson, call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

