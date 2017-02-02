VA voters back health care repeal, 'bathroom bill'

A new survey from the Wason Center for Public Policy at Christopher Newport University shows that Virginia voters show support for reforming the Affordable Care Act, the "bathroom bill" and marijuana reform.

The survey also shows that the major of voters remain undecided for who they'll vote for in the gubernatorial primaries in June.

"With most voters undecided in both parties, and last year’s political turbulence spilling over into Virginia’s election, anything could happen," said Dr. Quentin Kidd, director of the Wason Center.

Results from the survey shows that:

Voters support repealing the Affordable Care Act, but they want it replaced simultaneously.

Voters support Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s executive order prohibiting discrimination against gay and transgender workers, but support the "bathroom bill" that would require people to use the bathroom or locker room corresponding with their sex at birth.

Strong majorities support expanding wind and solar energy facilities in Virginia, but not coal mining, nuclear power or hydraulic fracking.

Voters oppose banning abortions after 20 weeks.

Voters want to decriminalize marijuana

In the gubernatorial race, Republican National Committee Chairman Ed Gillespie (33 percent) leads three GOP rivals -- state Sen. Frank Wagner (9 percent), Prince William County Supervisor Corey Stewart (7 percent) and distillery owner Denver Riggleman (1 percent).

On the Democratic side, Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam leads his opponent, former Congressman Tom Perriello, 26 percent to 15 percent.

