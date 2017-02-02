Mayor Stoney's next challenge: budget for city's schools

In his first sit down interview, since he took oath of office, Mayor Levar Stoney reflects on his first month as Richmond's leader and talks about his plans for the city's future, focusing on the budget for schools.

Stoney's first month in office hasn't been without its challenges, including a snow storm.

"I didn’t expect a snow storm to happen the first week," Stoney said.

That snow storm d ropped five to eight inches of snow in the metro Richmond area, covering roads and closing schools.

"I got a rundown of what our fleet looked like, how many trucks we were going to have and when the storm was going to come in," Stoney said.

The storm came and went without a hitch and then the mayor focused on potholes. By Jan. 20, Department of Public Works crews repaired 994 potholes citywide.

"I think we're over a thousand ... obviously there are thousands out there," Stoney said.

Stoney wants to tackle and fill the rest of the potholes along with improving city infrastructure. Currently, the next big feat is the city and Richmond City School District budget.

Stoney said he and Superintendent Dana Bedden meet every Monday when he attends the mayor’s cabinet meetings.

Stoney, Bedden, the School Board and City Council are working on their "education compact" or their aligned goals for the district including after school programs and teacher retention.

Right now, Stoney says, he won’t think about cutting or taking money from other places.

"How about we start collecting taxes that are owed. You pay taxes here, I pay taxes here; that’s our responsibility," Stoney said. "There are some people

who aren’t paying their taxes. We are one of the largest land owners in the city. We have a lot of land so think of selling those parcels to get the best and highest use which equals tax dollars."

The mayor also wants to tackle the state funding formula with help from the General Assembly.

"Right now the state hasn’t done their part," Stoney said. "If you look at city funding of schools over the last five years you see city funding going this way and the states contribution going that way."

Stoney said that he also started work on improving the city's bus system with the Richmond Transit Network Plan.

Mayor Stoney says on March 6, he will announce his budget priorities to City Council.

