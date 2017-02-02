Drug disposal pouches available in Chesterfield

In an effort to battle opioid overdose deaths, free disposal pouches will be given to people trying to get rid of unwanted medication.

According to the county, 46 of the 822 opioid overdose deaths in Virginia in the first nine months of 2016 were in Chesterfield.

That number is expected to continue to rise.

The county says that prescription drug abuse is increasingly leading to heroin use and overdose, noting that the average age of onset of prescription drug abuse is 14.

To combat the issue, and to keep prescription drugs from landing in the wrong hands, free drug-deactivation pouches are now available to residents in Chesterfield and Powhatan counties.

"The abuse of prescription drugs and over-the-counter medicines is a growing form of substance abuse," said Regina Whitsett, executive director of Substance Abuse Free Environment (SAFE). "Properly disposing of unused or unwanted medications is one of the many ways local citizens can help prevent substance abuse from occurring in the community."

The Deterra drug disposal pouches safely dispose of up to 45 pill tablets, six ounces of liquid, or six patches.

Once the medications are mixed with a small amount in the bag, the chemical compounds in the medications are deactivated. The biodegradable bag can then be safely disposed of in the trash.

Drug deactivation pouches are limited in supply, and available on a first-come, first-served basis at the following locations while supplies last:

Chesterfield Police Department Community Services Building – 2730 Hicks Road

Chesterfield Health Department – 9501 Lucy Corr Circle

Chesterfield Department of Mental Health Support Services – 6801 Lucy Corr Blvd.

Chesterfield Sheriff’s Office, Community Outreach Office, Main Courts Building – 9500 Courthouse Road

Chesterfield County Public Library locations:

Bon Air Library - 9103 Rattlesnake Road

Chester Library - 11800 Centre St.

Clover Hill Library - 6701 Deer Run Drive

Enon Library - 1801 Enon Church Road

Ettrick-Matoaca Library - 4501 River Road

LaPrade Library - 9000 Hull Street Road

Meadowdale Library - 4301 Meadowdale Blvd.

Midlothian Library - 521 Coalfield Road

North Courthouse Road Library - 325 Courthouse Road

Colonial Heights Health Department - 200 Highland Ave.

Powhatan County Health Department - 3908 Buckingham Road, Suite #1

The county reminds people not to pour medication down a drain or flush down the toilet, which can create environmental concerns. If you must dispose of medications at home, here are some tips from the county:

Take the prescription drugs out of their original containers.

Mix the drugs with an undesirable substance, such as used cat litter or coffee grounds.

Put the mixture into a disposable container with a lid, such as an empty margarine tub, or into a sealable plastic bag.

Conceal or remove any personal information, including the prescription number, on empty containers by covering with black permanent marker or taking it off.

Place the sealed container, and the empty drug containers, in household trash for collection.

