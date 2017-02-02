Henrico school bus drivers observe thousands of violations

A five-day study this past fall shows that thousands of people violated school bus laws in Henrico.

School officials say that 3,408 suspected violations were recorded by school bus drivers "from all areas of the county" at the end of September.

"All parents need to be aware of school buses and of children walking in the area of school buses," said Josh Davis, director of Pupil Transportation with Henrico Public Schools. "School buses are by far the safest method for children to travel to and from school, but most accidents that harm children occur in the 'danger zone' around stopped school buses."

In 2015, police said they issued about 30 citations for drivers violating school bus stop signs.

In Virginia, drivers must stop for a school bus that has flashing red lights and an extended stop sign when approaching from any direction. The one exception is if there is a median or barrier dividing the road and the bus is on the opposite side.

"If a citizen believes that school buses interfere or disrupt their daily commute to and from work, they should consider slightly changing their schedule and/or route," said Davis.

