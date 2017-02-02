Two teens shot in 24-hour span in Richmond

Richmond police say a teen was shot early Thursday in the East End. (Source: NBC12)

Just 24 hours after a Huguenot High School student was shot multiple times, another teen has been shot in Richmond's East End.

Police say the shooting happened just before 2 a.m. on Mechanicsville Turnpike near Mosby Court.

Police say the teen, who is a minor, is expected to survive.

There's no information on any suspects.

In Wednesday's shooting, the victim's family says the 17-year-old Huguenot High School football player was shot seven times at the Greystone Place Apartments.

The teen was in critical condition with life-threatening injuries at the hospital, but relatives say he is now recovering.

The victim reported the suspects wore dark clothing, masks, and gloves.

