Dorothy Height Forever stamp unveiled

The United Stated Postal Service has announced a stamp to commemorate a tireless activist for Black History Month.

"The Postal Service is proud to honor civil rights icon Dorothy Height, an American treasure, whose illustrious career spanned almost a century," said Ronald Stroman, deputy postmaster general and chief government relations officer, who dedicated the stamp. "The Dorothy Height Forever stamp will serve as a lasting tribute to her life and legacy of seeking equality and justice for all Americans, regardless of ethnicity, gender or race."

Height became one of the most influential civil and women’s rights leaders of the 20th century.She had the ear of presidents and first ladies. Historians note that her place alongside the greats of the civil rights movement is secure.

"She was an icon. And she was a woman of grace. Even people, who don't know about her, recognize her name. She stands for dignity, grace, this quiet grace, and determination," said Maureen Elgersman Lee, Executive Director of the Black History Museum of Virginia.

But before that, she was a Richmonder, who went on to influence countless lives for more than half a century - like Raymond Boone.

Boone was a young reporter in the 1960s, covering the height of the civil rights movement when he first met this quiet but powerful leader. A lifelong friendship blossomed as he became the editor and publisher of the Richmond Free Press.

"She was tenacious. She was passionate about not only civil rights, but human rights," Boone said after Height's passing. "She, unselfishly, committed her life to correcting wrongs. Not only for black people, but for all people."

Height died on April 20, 2010, in Washington, D.C. at the age of 98.

