Community organizations help immigrant families understand rights

Organizations throughout the Richmond area are joining forces to ensure the voices of immigrant families in Virginia are heard.

"We are ensuring that we are talking to legislators ensuring that they know what’s going on," said Luis Aguilar with CASA. "Immigrants aren’t bad. We’re here, were making the commonwealth a better place."

Aguilar came to the United States from Mexico at the age of 10. Just three years ago, he was granted Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

"It was life-changing," Aguilar explained.

He says it has empowered him to be the voice for the immigrant communities in Virginia. He recently returned from a rally for refugees and immigrants at the Dulles Airport.

On Wednesday, he was a part of a forum helping immigrant families understand their rights.

"What are their concerns, and have them understand what’s going on with executive orders, and they can do something about it," said Aguilar, explaining the goal of the event.

Aguilar says the most recent travel ban and plans to build a border wall through President Trump’s administration has many walking in fear - a fear he hopes will empower those with concern to speak up to local lawmakers.

"We want to show the unity that when a Muslim person is being attacked, is being deported, is being denied entry into the United States we are 100 percent with them," said Aguilar.

