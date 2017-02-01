Friends, family mourn pregnant woman killed by dump truck in Petersburg

Friends and family of an Emporia woman are opening up after a dump truck crashed into the 23-year-old's car, killing her at the scene.

Jessica Velvin was a devoted wife who loved children. She was pregnant with her first child when her life was cut short.

The beloved mother-to-be was excited to come to work every day at a Prince George nursery. Friends say she was the lead teacher for her group. She was actually leaving her job when the unthinkable happened.

"It feel like it's not real," said Rene Helsel.

She shared an inseparable bond with Jessica Velvin. They've been friends since Kindergarten. Tuesday, Rene got a call from Jessica's mother.

"When she called and gave me the news, that she had been in a car accident, it literally sent chills up my spine," Helsel said.

Especially since they just communicated by text moments earlier. It happened on Route 460 near Wagner Road in Petersburg. Police say a dump truck driver drove through a light, struck Velvin's car, then hit two other cars before landing in the swamp. Four people were injured, but Velvin was killed.

The 23-year-old was pregnant and recently posted on social media that she was due to give birth in August.

"She was ecstatic. She had just found out. It was one of the happiest moments in her life, because it's the one thing she wanted more than anything, because she loves children. She always has," said Julie Corbin.

"Her life and my life with her and our unborn child was tragically cut short because drivers are driving too fast and not paying attention. My advice to the people out there is tell your loved ones you love them every day and slow down on the road," Jessica’s husband Justin Velvin said.

Now those closest to her are trying to make sense of it all.

"She was such a golden-hearted person. It's someone you really only meet once in a lifetime and it's somebody you can't ever forget," Corbin added.

Velvin's husband says his wife had plans on furthering her education and he was working to build them a nursery. Final arrangement have not yet been made.

