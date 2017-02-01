UC Berkeley on lockdown after violent protests cancel Breitbart editor speech

The campus of University of California, Berkeley has been placed on lockdown after protesters became violent ahead of a controversial speech from a Breitbart editor. The speech has since been canceled.

According to NBC Bay Area News, students swarmed the area, breaking fences and windows, setting off fireworks, and throwing smoke bombs.

The Berkeley Republican Club had invited Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos to speak on Wednesday. Opponents of the speech have criticized Yiannopoulos as a racist, misogynist and white supremacist.

University officials canceled the event and police issued an order to shelter in place and put all campus buildings on lockdown after the protesters grew violent.

"We condemn in the strongest possible terms the violence and unlawful behavior that was on display and deeply regret that those tactics will now overshadow the efforts to engage in legitimate and lawful protest against the performer’s presence and perspectives," the school later announced. "We regret that the threats and unlawful actions of a few have interfered with the exercise of First Amendment rights on a campus that is proud of its history and legacy as home of the Free Speech Movement."

