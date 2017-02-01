HCA Neighborhood Health Watch: February is Heart Month

Heart Disease is the topic today in Neighborhood Health Watch. It's the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States. In fact, 1 in 4 deaths is caused by heart disease each year.

But there's good news. If people make proper food choices and live heart-healthy lives, heart disease can be prevented.

February is Heart Month, and Dr. Denise Dietz with Chippenham Hospital says the biggest part of knowing your heart health is knowing your risk factor, and there are many risk factors that go along with your heart health.

Dr. Dietz says, "Blood pressure, cholesterol, your weight and BMI, your blood sugar and whether you have diabetes and whether you smoke or not."

She runs down a list of some of the diseases of the heart.

Dietz says, “Everyone when they think of heart health thinks of what we would term coronary artery disease, which is a fancy way of saying blockages in your heart arteries, but the heart is a little bit more complicated and you can think of the heart from a rhythm perspective, so you can have arrhythmia or you can have structural problems with your heart, say your valves or the thickness of your heart."

Dr. Dietz adds if you have risk factors, particularly diabetics who may not show typical symptoms, see your doctor and get your heart checked to see if you need further screening or testing.

Young adulthood is also a good time to get checked. Wear red on Friday, Feb. 3 to raise awareness for heart health. You can also get yourself checked out or a family member.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12