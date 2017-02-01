RESTAURANT REPORT: Hand washing, food temperature issues

Many sports bars will be packed on Super Bowl Sunday. One popular spot had problems on its last inspection, which was an unusual occurrence.

Restaurant workers want you to know that they had an bad day, and everything was fixed by the next day.

Glory Days Grill of Gleneagles is a go-to restaurant for to-go orders. The sports restaurant at 10466 Ridgefield Parkway in Henrico usually earns good health inspections scores.

"We do. We're certified ServSafe and we've been 14 years here," said General Manager Jason Silverman.

But Glory Days had five priority violations on its last health inspection. The report shows some chicken was being partially cooked, but written procedures hadn't been submitted to the Health Department. The manager says that's a standard step in making their famous wings.

"We had a plan. She just needed to see it in writing, rather than just being talked about, and tracked, which we have. That was taken care of. Everything is cooked all the way, 165-plus degrees and cooled properly," explained Silverman.

The inspector noted that an employee also used the phone, then went back to work without washing their hands. But the manager said everything was corrected within 24 hours.

"We just had an off-day, and she came back the next day. I made sure everything was good," said Silverman.

Up next, Athens Greek Grill Cafe at 2313 Westwood Avenue in Henrico had two priority violations, three priority foundation, plus eight core violations on its last inspection. The report says the walk-in fridge wasn't keeping food cold enough, and the dishwashing machine wasn't dispensing sanitizer.

About half the violations were corrected right away, but the inspector went back three times over the next month until the dishwasher was fixed.

We gave our Hall of Fame Award to My Mama's Kitchen, a food truck known for crab cakes with the slogan, "Home Cooking from the Heart of Mama." It has aced nine health inspections over the last three years. Owners Kenneth and Lolita Epps sent us this statement:

"I'm very excited to receive this award. We go in there every week and clean it out, wash it out, wipe it down. We try very hard to keep our customers happy. We are very clean, and very professional. We wear a chef uniform and jackets when we serve our customers, to set us apart. Crabcakes is our most popular dish, we have best crab cakes in town. We look forward to serving the community and we hope to continue to do business."

On a side note, the Virginia General Assembly is considering a bill that would reduce the number of times a restaurant is inspected each year by requiring that all restaurants are inspected at least once a year first.

We'll keep you posted on what happens.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12