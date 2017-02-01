Virginia Senate says YES to delivery robots

They use a sophisticated obstacle detection system and can travel up to a radius of 2 miles. (Source: YouTube - Starship Technologies)

The Virginia Senate has approved legislation that would allow Electric Personal Delivery Devices (EPDD) in the Commonwealth.

The legislation is the first step necessary towards EPDDs operating on sidewalks, shared-use paths, and crosswalks. The EPDDs would be used for delivering parcels, groceries, and food.

"I’m excited about the opportunity to bring this technology to the Commonwealth of Virginia," said the bill’s patron Senator DeSteph. "Passage of the bill in the Senate demonstrates Virginia’s commitment to innovation and the Commonwealth’s willingness to encourage the use of unmanned systems."

One company, Starship Technologies, is developing a fleet of robots to take advantage of the new legislation. The unmanned robots use "a sophisticated obstacle detection system" to navigate through cities and neighborhoods.

The robots are about the size of a beer cooler and are expected to make their deliveries in 15 to 30 minutes for $1 to $3. Whether or not it will be allowed to deliver beers is unknown at this time (yes, we KNOW that's the most important part, but baby steps people).

Starship Technologies launched their first delivery robot in Redwood City, California last November. They say the robots are now running in 58 cities and 16 countries.

But what about theft?

"Some silly people steal cars and bikes, and potentially robots in the future, but we have many theft prevention measures to stop it happening," Starship Technologies posted on their YouTube channel. "The robot has 9 cameras, 2-way audio, alarms if you pick it up, tracking to the nearest inch and of course the robot is locked during a delivery. Quite an embarrassing thing to get caught doing!"

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12